LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock legends The Doobie Brothers have announced a new Las Vegas residency kicking off next year.
The Doobie Brothers will perform 8 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood kicking off on May 13, 2022.
The performances going on sale are:
May 2022: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
The residency will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary as they perform their biggest hits.
Tickets go on sale December 17 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
