The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers will perform 8 shows for their residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in May 2022.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock legends The Doobie Brothers have announced a new Las Vegas residency kicking off next year. 

The Doobie Brothers will perform 8 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood kicking off on May 13, 2022.

The performances going on sale are:

May 2022: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

The residency will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary as they perform their biggest hits.

Tickets go on sale December 17 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.