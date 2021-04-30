LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If your mom is a big Donny Osmond fan, then he has the perfect gift for her on Mother's Day.
The Vegas headliner is hosting one-on-one video calls on the platform Looped.
Here's what you can expect: a live personal video call with Osmond, a digital photo op during the call and a recording of the video chat for mom to keep and share.
A limited number of slots are available.
Tickets are now on sale at loopedlive.com/donnyosmond.
