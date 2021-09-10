LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary performer Donny Osmond has extended his residency over at Harrah's Las Vegas.
Osmond made the announcement at his show Thursday night. He will now perform shows on select dates at Harrah's Showroom through Nov. 2022.
Osmond's new show features music off his album, Start Again. Osmond also performs some of his classic hits including “Puppy Love” and “Soldier of Love, and he even takes requests from the audience.
The show is also full of dance routines choreographed by by Emmy Award-winning duo Nappytabs.
Here is a schedule of the added dates for Osmond's show in 2022:
January 2022: 25 – 29
February 2022: 1 – 5, 15 –19, 22 -- 26
March 2022: 15 –19, 22 – 26
April 2022: 5 – 9, 12 – 16,
May 2022: 3 – 7, 10 – 14, 24 – 28, 31
June 2022: 1 – 4, 7 – 11
August 2022: 30 – 31
September 2022: 1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30
October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15
November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19
You can buy tickets to Osmond's show by clicking here.
