LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After 1,730 performances on the Las Vegas Strip, Donny and Marie Osmond concluded their residency at the Flamingo on Saturday.
The siblings' 11-year residency began as a six-week engagement but was so well received that the residency was extended twice, according to a news release.
More than 900,000 fans attended Donny and Marie's shows throughout the residency.
Attendees at Saturday's sold-out show were treated to special moments throughout the show including a special thank you from Eileen Moore Johnson, regional president for Flamingo Las Vegas, on behalf of the entire Flamingo family as well as shout-outs to celebrity friends including singer Debbie Gibson and “The Talk” cohosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood in the audience.
As the curtain fell for the final time, Donny and Marie held each other in a loving embrace while the packed showroom sent them off with an emotional standing ovation.
