LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Summer is going to the dogs! Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility in September will allow pups to cool off and take a dip in the pool.
According to the facility, the event, held Sept. 11, will mark the 16th time Desert Breeze allows dogs to take over the pool for a day of fun.
The swim day is broken up in various time slots to allow dogs of all sizes to swim.
Pre-registration is required. The cost is $5 per dog.
Those interested must complete a signed waiver and provide proof of the animals vaccination.
