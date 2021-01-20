LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a free drive-in movie night for Valentine's Day.
Held on Saturday, Feb. 13, The District will show "50 First Dates" in the center’s north parking lot behind REI.
The movie will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; cars with reservations will be allowed into the parking lot beginning at 5 p.m., and guests will be guided to socially distant parking spaces, according to a news release.
Organizers said that food will be available for purchase from select restaurants at The District at Green Valley Ranch. There will also be pre-movie games and prizes.
While the movie is free and open to the public, space is limited, so an RSVP (one per vehicle, not per person) is required to attend, according to The District. To RSVP, visit: https://dgvrvday.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.