LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Although it's almost Halloween time, it's not too early to start thinking about your Christmas holiday plans.
The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim announced Friday that it will host an after-hours event this holiday season for the first time.
The event, which is dubbed Disney Merriest Nites, is a similar format to the popular Oogie Boogie Bash event that's held around Halloween.
The separate-ticket Disney Merriest Nites event will be held after park hours on five select nights in November and December (Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 9).
According to a news release, at Disney Merriest Nites, Mickey Mouse has invited his friends to help host six themed parties within one giant celebration throughout Disneyland Park.
Guests attending the event can enjoy enhanced holiday décor, seasonal entertainment, and specialty food and beverage offerings themed to each party during the event, the release notes.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 14, no earlier than 9 a.m., on Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app.
