LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beloved production Disney on Ice will return to Las Vegas next January.
According to a news release, Disney on Ice's "Dream Big" show will host seven performances at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9, 2022.
The release states that, "Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!"
Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get tickets before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 12. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice preferred customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code: disneyonice.com/#signup
The show schedules are as follows:
- Thursday, January 6 7 PM
- Friday, January 7 7 PM
- Saturday, January 8 11 AM, 3 PM & 7 PM
- Sunday, January 9 1 PM & 5 PM
Tickets can be purchased online at UNLVTickets.com, charge by phone at 702-739-3267 or in-person at the venue box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.