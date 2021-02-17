LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actress and singer Jillian Shea Spaeder just released a new single and has a full album in the works.
Spaeder released her new single, "You & Me," and she is working on her debut album due out later this spring.
"It's a bit all over the place. I'm still writing a bunch of it, and some of it is already done," Spaeder said. "Some of it's pre-quarantine, and some of it's for now. So, I think the energy is very fun, and I think there's something for everyone."
Spaeder showcased her acting chops and singing skills earlier this year, starring in the Disney+ film, "Godmothered" with Las Vegas actress and comedian Jillian Bell.
"She is the funniest person I think I ever met," Spaeder said referring to her co-star Bell.
Spaeder's single, "You & Me" is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.
