Actress/singer Jillian Shea Spaeder chats with us about her new single and upcoming album. She also dishes on working with Vegas actress and comedian Jillian Bell in the Disney film, "Godmothered."

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actress and singer Jillian Shea Spaeder just released a new single and has a full album in the works.

Spaeder released her new single, "You & Me," and she is working on her debut album due out later this spring.

"It's a bit all over the place. I'm still writing a bunch of it, and some of it is already done," Spaeder said. "Some of it's pre-quarantine, and some of it's for now. So, I think the energy is very fun, and I think there's something for everyone."

Spaeder showcased her acting chops and singing skills earlier this year, starring in the Disney+ film, "Godmothered" with Las Vegas actress and comedian Jillian Bell.

"She is the funniest person I think I ever met," Spaeder said referring to her co-star Bell.

Spaeder's single, "You & Me" is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

