LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is returning to the Las Vegas stage for her residency An Evening with Dionne Warwick at Caesars Palace.
Warwick will be performing at Cleopatra's Barge on select dates starting on September 5 through March 1, 2020.
Honored with this year’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Warwick will take audiences on an intimate musical journey with her multitude of hit songs that have made her one of the highest charted female singers of all time.
Below are the dates for scheduled performances:
- September 2019: 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15
- October 2019: 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31
- November 2019: 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24
- January 2020: 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 31
- February 2020: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29
- March 2020: 1
Tickets for Warwick's shows begin at $125 and can be purchased by clicking here or in-person at any Caesars Palace Las Vegas box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.