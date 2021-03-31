LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Real estate developer J. Dapper's Dapper Companies announced Wednesday that the company has closed on the purchase of the Huntridge Theater in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the company will spend the next three years renovating the theater and the retail buildings on the western side of the property.
The Huntridge Theater opened in 1944 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993, the release notes.
Dapper purchased the Huntridge Theater for $4 million, adding to his previous investment of nearly $25 million in the five other commercial real estate properties downtown, the company notes.
According to the release, the Huntridge held performances such as The Killers, Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Violent Femmes and more until it closed on July 31, 2004, almost 60 years after it opened.
“Bringing the Huntridge Theater back to its former glory after lying abandoned for 20 years is insane and something I dreamed about for years,” said Dapper. “I remember being there when the Beastie Boys performed.I’ve heard stories that at a time when Vegas was lined with dirt roads and the Huntridge was the first unsegregated movie theater in town,Elvis rented it out for private openings and Abbott and Costello performed their acts before a show. That’s some major history,but now it’s time bring it back to life with new music, entertainment and to make history of our own."
