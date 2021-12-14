LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dapper Companies is holding a contest for one lucky chef or restauranteur to win a coffee shop or diner in downtown Las Vegas. It's located in the historic Huntridge shopping center on Charleston Boulevard.
The building will come complete with furniture, fixtures, equipment, branding, signage and a marketing plan.
In a press release, owner J Dapper wrote “We know how hard it’s been for restaurateurs these past couple of years and wanted to find a way to give back to the hospitality community that makes our city thrive. I miss having a gathering place in the Huntridge neighborhood where everyone can sit and relax and have great food. We want to bring that back to the neighborhood and hope to find someone who has a great concept who just needs the help in putting it all together.”
A winner will be chosen on April 5.
Details and instructions on what the presentations should entail and how to enter can be found at lasvegascoffeeshopcontest.com.
