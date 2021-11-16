LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough is rescheduling his shows at the Venetian after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a video posted on social media, Hough said:
"Hey everyone, I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I'm fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine. I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to you all and...yeah... stay safe."
A few days ago Hough had posted that his shows were sold out.
He says he will announce new dates shortly.
