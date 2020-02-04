LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Professional dancer Derek Hough will dance his way onto the Las Vegas stage for his new residency at Flamingo Hotel & Casino.
Hough will dazzle audiences with his moves when he kicks off his show Derek Hough: No Limit on June 2, 2020, at the Flamingo.
Hough and his sister Julianne Hough both attended Las Vegas Academy of the Arts before entering the entertainment scene.
The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 7 p.m.
- June: 2–6, 9–13, 16–20
- July: 7–11, 14–18, 21–25
- Aug.: 25–29
- Sept.: 2–6, 8–12, 15–19
- Oct.: 27–31
- Nov.: 3–7
“Performance is my passion, and I am excited to showcase this in an intimate and personal way,” said Hough. “My all-new production gives me the opportunity to connect with audiences and share what I love to do with them. More than just being entertained, I hope everyone will leave feeling moved and inspired to get up and dance!”
Ticket prices for Hough's residency go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can buy them by clicking here.
