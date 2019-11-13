Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson are Instagram official, but who is he?

Demi Lovato has found love again.
The singer and actress posted a photo of herself and her new beau late Tuesday on her official Instagram account.
The selfie shows Lovato getting a smooch from model Austin Wilson.
"My (heart emoticon)," her caption reads.
Wilson also shared a photo showing him embracing Lovato, 27.
His caption reads, "My Love."
Here's what you need to know about Wilson:
He's a model
The 25-year-old has shared some of his work as a model on social media, including his work with men's skincare line Baxter of California.
Son of a skater
His dad is skateboarder George Wilson, one of the famous Z-Boys of Dogtown.
The younger Wilson paid tribute to his dad, who is now a designer, this year on Father's Day with a shot of the elder Wilson skateboarding back in the day.
"Happy Father's Day!! Love you so much pops," the caption reads. "Thank you for always showing me unconditional love (heart emoticons) love you more than anything in this world."
He is a fan of tattoos
Wilson has plenty of ink, including a portrait of Marilyn Monroe on his shoulder, that he enjoys showing off on social media
He and Lovato have a shared grief
The couple were both friends with and have paid tribute to a young man named Thomas who died in October.
Lovato shared a photo of a "T" tattoo she got in his honor, while Wilson shared a photo with him.
"RIP bro I love you so much. I'm so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul," Wilson wrote in his caption. "You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you're looking down on us now."
