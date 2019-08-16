LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Def Leppard had a successful opening night for their Las Vegas residency Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency.
The British rock icons performed for a sold-out crowd on August 14 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
Def Leppard treated fans to performances of their biggest hits including “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Animal.” Def Leppard also treated their fans to an intimate acoustic set of songs, some of which have never been played live for an audience.
The band played on the stage that mirrored the Vegas Strip with props and the city's icon neon lights signs. Laser lights added to the high-energy atmosphere inside the venue.
Tickets for performances through Sept. 7 are on sale now. General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/defleppard or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.
