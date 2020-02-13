Debbie Gibson "Girls Night Out" music video

Debbie Gibson shoots "Girls Night Out" music video at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 

 (Photo credit: Debbie Gibson channel on YouTube)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer and Las Vegas resident Debbie Gibson is showing her city some love in her new music video, "Girls Night Out."

Gibson shows she's come a long way from her "Shake Your Love" days to shaking it on the Vegas Strip. Gibson shot the video at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and it shows her dancing with showgirls, playing roulette in the casino and being a DJ at a nightclub. 

It's full of eye-catching colors, great choreography and pays homage to the fun nightlife of Las Vegas. Check it out below!

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

