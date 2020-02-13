LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer and Las Vegas resident Debbie Gibson is showing her city some love in her new music video, "Girls Night Out."
Gibson shows she's come a long way from her "Shake Your Love" days to shaking it on the Vegas Strip. Gibson shot the video at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and it shows her dancing with showgirls, playing roulette in the casino and being a DJ at a nightclub.
It's full of eye-catching colors, great choreography and pays homage to the fun nightlife of Las Vegas. Check it out below!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.