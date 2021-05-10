LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Deadmau5 will headline a night of electronic music at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this month in partnership with the company behind EDC.
Along with Deadmau5, Insomniac announced Nero and No Mana for support starting at 8 p.m. on May 21. The event will kick off a series of concerts across two weekends, both companies said in a media release.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. here. The show will be open to those 18 and older.
The event is taking place on what would have been the first day of EDC, which has been postponed to the fall due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to bring happiness and live music back into peoples’ lives, and I’m so excited that we’re finally able to create that experience again,” said Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac, in a prepared statement to media. “This is just the beginning of the magic and energy we plan to bring back to the beautiful city of Las Vegas.”
Masks will be required at all times, and "proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to the show will be required for entry into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center," they said.
To see all COVID-19 guidelines, click here.
