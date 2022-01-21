LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The team behind Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay announced the 2022 pool season will start on Friday, March 4.
The pool club will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Daylight will feature Top 40 hits from Las Vegas DJs, and Sundays will bring back the hip-hop party in "Lit Sundays."
For more information, including special event pricing or to make reservations, please visit https://daylightvegas.com/ or call 702-632-4700.
