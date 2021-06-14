LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Day N Vegas festival is returning for its second official year.
The three-day concert will happen November 12-14, 2021. It will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Some of the big names headlining this year include Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, Saweetie, Da Baby and more.
we back ✨Register for the presale that starts Friday, 6/18 at noon PT. https://t.co/BL9oJ3Loo4 pic.twitter.com/foKsIEVJLA— Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) June 14, 2021
Presale for passes go on sale Friday, June 18, at 12 p.m. (PT) while any remaining tickets or passes will go on sale at 5 p.m. (PT) that same day. For more information, visit daynvegas2021.com.
