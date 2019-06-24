LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new music festival is coming to Las Vegas. Goldenvoice has announced the lineup for its inaugural Day N Vegas festival happening the weekend of Nov. 1-3 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Goldenvoice is the same event production company behind Coachella. The three-day festival will include a lineup of some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B.
The festival kicks off on Friday, Nov. 1, with J. Cole as its main headliner. Then on Saturday, Nov. 2, Travis Scott will take the stage, and on Sunday, Nov. 3, Kendrick Lamar will be the main headliner. Other performers include 6lack, Miguel, Migos and Tyler the Creator.
Goldenvoice announced the rest of the lineup on social media early Monday morning.
✨ Day N Vegas Nov 1-3 in Las Vegas 🎰 ♣️ Tickets on sale Fri 6/28 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/48vKGePUKs— goldenvoice (@goldenvoice) June 24, 2019
Tickets for Day N Vegas go on sale Friday, June 28 at 12 p.m. (PST) Prices for 3-day passes range from $299 for early bird general admission to $899 for a 3-day Super VIP Pass. You can buy them at https://daynvegas2019.com/.
