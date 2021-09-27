David Lee Roth

Rocker David Lee Roth returns for a limited engagement at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Dec. 31, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is returning to the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino for a limited engagement.

The announcement comes after the success of his residency there in early 2020.

He'll be performing hits like “Jump” and “California Girls."

Performances kick off on New Year's Eve and continue in January 2022.

David Lee Roth Performance Dates:

(Doors 8 p.m., Show time 9 p.m.; Ages 18+):

  • New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31, 2021
  • Jan. 1, 5, 7-8, 2022

Tickets start at $63.50 and go on sale Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here

