LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Current Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Dave Matthews Band is set to perform on the Las Vegas Strip next February.
Dave Matthews Band will perform at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
The Grammy-winning band’s many hits include "What Would You Say," "Crash Into Me," “Too Much,” “Everyday,” "American Baby," “Funny The Way It Is,” “Mercy” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin).” Their distinctive sound garnered a die-hard loyal fan base, making the band one of the most successful touring acts of the past three decades, according to a news release. Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets to date.
Tickets for Dave Matthews Band at The Chelsea will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, and are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Tickets start at $99 with reserved seating starting at $129, plus applicable taxes and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.