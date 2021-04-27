LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedians Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan are performing together on the Las Vegas Strip in July.
According to a news release, Chappelle and Rogan will perform July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 30 at 12 p.m. PT at AXS.com.
Chappelle announced last week that he would host "Dave Chappelle and Friends" at the same venue on July 2.
The release notes that this is a strict no cell phones allowed show. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.