'Dancing with the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she has Covid-19

"Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The TV personality revealed her diagnosis on Instagram.
"I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself," she wrote in a caption. "I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it's way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season."
In a video accompanying her post, Inaba said she is suffering from a fever, bad cough and body aches.
"You don't want this," she added.
Inaba most recently reported for duty on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" for the season finale, which aired live on November 24.
This season took place without an audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Inaba was the second notable figure to announce she had coronavirus on Thursday. Earlier, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said she, too, had tested positive for Covid-19.
