LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Japanese variety and value store Daiso is expanding to Las Vegas.
The new location will be located in the Arroyo Crossing Center at Rainbow and the 215 Beltway, according to signage for the store.
It will mark Daiso's first location in Las Vegas.
When reached by email on Tuesday, Daiso did not have an expected opening date for the store.
According to the retailer's website, after opening our first US store in 2005, Daiso currently has over 77 US stores across Washington, California, Texas, New York, New Jersey and one store in Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.