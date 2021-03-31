LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CBS ordered a sequel to "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" called "CSI: Vegas," the studio announced on Wednesday.
According to Variety, original starts William Peterson and Jorja Fox will return as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. The show will serve as a sequel, where "a brand new chapter" starts in Las Vegas, "where it all began."
The series will reportedly co-star Paula Newsom, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. It will air in the 2021-2022 broadcast season.
Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, provided the following statement to Variety:
Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today. We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.
