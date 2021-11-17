LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel is bringing his talents to Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
The chef's new restaurant, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas is set to open summer 2022.
“I’m thrilled to be heading out West and opening a new shop in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace next year. We’ve known the Caesars team for several years and truly believe that we’re aligned in quality and creativity to bring something special to visitors and locals alike,” said Dominique Ansel. “We’re quite conservative in where we choose to grow and open our shops, and at the end of the day, it’s all about the team you build. There’s so much talent in Las Vegas and we’re excited to be amongst some of the best. As with all our shops, we’ll be developing brand new items inspired by our new home and limited-edition exclusives just for Las Vegas, so expect some delicious surprises.”
Ansel is known for creating the Cronut, which was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions of 2013.
The Cronut, along with DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann), cookie shot, and frozen s'mores are among the signature items that will be offered.
