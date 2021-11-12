LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas illusionist Criss Angel and former Cirque du Soleil director Franco Dragone have officially announced the opening of their new show.
AMYSTIKA - The Secret Revealed is a mysterious prequel to Angel's MINDFREAK show and immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more.
“No pre-show gags, no banter, no old-fashioned theatrical ceremonies,” said Dragone. “Here, you will dive into a world that will take you by storm!”
“This is a new breed of entertainment that’s beautiful, haunting, mysterious and inspiring,” said Angel. “We believe it will be an immersive utopia!”
Audiences will find themselves withering the effects of a tornado and a blizzard among other things.
Preview performances for AMYSTIKA - The Secret Revealed begin on Dec. 27 in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood.
Angel also announced on social media that he's giving $1,000 each to 10 people in the audience.
Tickets are on sale now at crissangel.com.
