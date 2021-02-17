LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As spring arrives in Southern Nevada, you can celebrate with a beautiful backdrop over at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa as Crimson in Bloom is greeting guests with a photogenic opportunity.
Visitors can enjoy the garden-inspired indoor and outdoor terrace lounge full of hand-crafted cocktails and nice floral décor that adds to the atmosphere.
Guests can enjoy cocktails straight from the garden, floral candy made by the talented pastry team at The Bake Shop at Red Rock, live DJ-spun music and an abundance of fabulous photo moments fit for the influencer within.
Crimson in Bloom will be open Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, May 16 every Friday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Sundays 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Admission is complimentary, and reservations are highly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.