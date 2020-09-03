LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The team behind Las Vegas' beloved Halloween attraction Fright Dome is returning this year with a new attraction: Fright Ride, an immersive ride-thru experience.
According to organizers, Fright Ride will transform a 75,000-"scare"-foot facility into an immersive and "terrifying" haunted attraction.
Located on Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue, Fright Ride will be open select nights from 6:30 p.m. to midnight from Oct. 1-31.
“For more than 15 years Fright Dome called Las Vegas home, being recognized annually as one of the best haunted attractions in the world,” creator Jason Egan said in a press release. “We had begun planning its resurgence when we saw what was happening around the world with Halloween attractions shutting down due to the pandemic. We knew it was time to bring the team out of retirement to save Halloween and the rapidly dwindling entertainment industry here in the town we love. Fright Ride will bring fans the same level of horror-filled entertainment that they experienced at Fright Dome but in a socially-distanced environment specifically tailored to COVID-19 protocols.”
According to Egan, as guests arrive at Fright Ride’s elusive “Research Lab” they will be whisked away to a nurse’s station where a zombie-like medical staff will greet them to begin their fear diagnosis. After a brief show, guests will board research transport vehicles, in the form of environmentally friendly electric carts, to traverse the 75,000 square foot venue for their nightmarish journey through “Dr. Craven’s” top secret corridors. Encountering dreadful inhabitants and scientists gone mad that lurk within are among the many twists and turns guests will experience as they face their fears and join the experiment."
Reservations for the attraction are required and it is recommended to purchase in advance as availability each night will be limited in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
General admission tickets start at $24.99, with additional VIP/Premium upgrades available that offer guests express entry and a souvenir lanyard and credential, according to the news release.
According to the release, in accordance with Nevada COVID-19 guidelines, the Fright Ride team has worked to institute a series of safety protocols in order to create a safe, socially distanced, and responsible environment for Halloween fans, including:
- Facility will operate at minimal percentage of its operating capacity at all times
- Groups are limited to six guests maximum, with larger groups divided if needed.
- All guests, staff, actors, etc. entering the Fright Ride facility will be required to wear a face covering (mask) and/or face shield at all times.
- Fright Ride personnel, actors and vendors will be screened for COVID-19 utilizing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed screening and temperature checks.
- All guests will receive visit-specific entry times and be required to remain in their personal vehicle until their booked arrival time
- Social distancing will be practiced in all areas of the attraction. Pathways have been widened to ensure that distancing can be maintained.
- Fright Ride will practice enhanced cleaning protocols including transport vehicle cleaning after each group, sanitization stations placed throughout the facility, etc.
