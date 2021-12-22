LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With homes decorated for the holidays across the Las Vegas Valley, it can be hard to choose which houses you want to see. Organizers of a holiday lights map wanted to help share some guidance as to where you might want to go.
For the second year in a row, members of a local Facebook group have teamed up to create a crowdsourced map of Christmas light displays across Southern Nevada.
The map only features houses that are "drive up-worthy" and accessible via a public street. The map does not include decorated homes that are located in gated communities, creators say.
Alexandra Mason, an admin of the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Facebook group, joined FOX5's MORE team ahead of Christmas to share the top 5 holiday light displays in the valley.
Mason's top 5 houses can be seen in the video above. She provided the below addresses and brief descriptions for parents hoping to visit them:
- 440 E. Kelsford Drive
- Located in Silverado Ranch, the home features a musical light show with 22 songs. Even the roof decorations are synchronized to the music: https://www.facebook.com/crazybunchlights
- 1525 5th Street
- This house won the "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2016. Homeowner Dale Ryan has been decorating his home for the holidays for 18 years. His display has about 100,000 lights, a merry-go-round, and a ferris wheel with stuffed Disney characters. Lights are on from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly.
- 9961 Silver Cliff Street
- Located in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, this house has nightly shows from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and special appearance by Elsa and Anna of "Frozen": https://www.facebook.com/SilverCliffLightShow
- 730/734 Bollons Island
- These are two light shows that you can see on the same street. 734 has a project screen that shows Christmas movies.
- 6521 Ouida Way
- Located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, this house features tons of decorations, lights and characters.
To find homes in your area, visit VegasHolidayLightsMap.com. If you visit the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Facebook group, you'll find routes that Mason has put together specific to different parts of town:
