LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Country singer and songwriter Sam Grow will perform this weekend at Stoney's Rockin' Country.
Grow is one of the first artists to perform at the venue for its reopening.
Grow says he is excited to perform at a well-known spot in Las Vegas.
"I'm amped," Grow said. "You're going to hear my latest song. It's called 'This Town.' It came out about six weeks ago."
Grow has worked with former Vegas headliners Lady A so he is honored to play in a city that many country artists have gotten residencies in.
You can watch him perform this Friday and Saturday at Stoney's Rockin' Country. Doors open at 7 p.m.
You can buy tickets by clicking here.
