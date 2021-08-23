Josh Turner

Country singer Josh Turner will perform at the Venetian on Dec. 4, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country singer Josh Turner is making a stop in Las Vegas to perform at the Venetian. 

Turner will perform some of his hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “All Over Me," during his show on Dec.. 4.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 27. You can buy them online at joshturner.com

