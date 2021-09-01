LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A resort in downtown Las Vegas is hosting a costume contest this Halloween to award the best interpretation of the iconic "Vegas Vickie" sign.
According to a news release, Circa Resort will award a $10,000 cash prize to find the "most creative and show-stopping 'Vegas Vickie'" lookalike.
Dubbed the "Vegas Vickie Neon Idol" contest, the costume contest will feature a panel of local celebrity judges who will select the winner.
Honoring the famous Las Vegas neon sign, participants will be asked to show off their style and incorporate neon elements into their interpretation of "Vegas Vickie."
According to the release, Vegas Vickie was created by casino owner Bob Stupak and is now synonymous with downtown Las Vegas. Vickie gained national attention in 1994 when she “married” her neighboring neon cowboy, Vegas Vic, who lived above the Pioneer Club building.
The property notes that kicking cowgirl "Vegas Vickie" hovered over crowds for more than three decades in downtown Las Vegas.
Casino owner Derek Stevens and his brother Greg in 2016 acquired the iconic sign and worked with YESCO to give her a much-deserved makeover. Vickie now presides over her namesake cocktail lounge in Circa's lobby.
Those interested in entering the costume contest must be 21 years of age or older. Registration will be open Halloween night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the entrance of Stadium Swim. According to Circa, after a costume parade at 9 p.m., the winner will be awarded the title of Neon Idol 2021 and given a cash prize of $10,000. Only Vegas Vickie costumes will be judged for the contest, the property notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.