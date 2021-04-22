LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip will once again host movies at its rooftop pool this summer.
According to the resort, from Monday, May 10 to Monday, Sept.13, on Monday evenings, the Cosmopolitan will show movies on its 65-foot digital marquee overlooking the rooftop Boulevard Pool.
The Cosmopolitan says "from classic films to modern blockbusters, attendees can take a dip and lounge poolside with signature handcrafted cocktails and bites while surrounded by the bright lights of iconic Las Vegas Strip skyline."
General admission to Dive In Movies is $15 or $10 for locals, with complimentary admission extended to hotel guests, first responders and law enforcement with a valid ID, according to a news release.
Members of Identity Membership & Rewards receive two complimentary passes, the company notes.
Tickets for Dive In Movies can be purchased online HERE.
The Cosmopolitan provided the following movie schedule:
- May 10 Karate Kid
- May 17 Bourne Ultimatum
- May 24 Grease
- May 31 Captain America: First Avenger
- June 7 Pirates of the Caribbean
- June 14 Guardians of the Galaxy
- June 21 Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
- June 28 The Lion King
- July 5 Rocky IV
- July 12 21 Jump Street
- July 19 Spiderman Homecoming
- July 26 Bad Boys for Life
- Aug. 2 Aladdin
- Aug. 9 Lost in Translation
- Aug. 16 Black Panther
- Aug. 23 Happy Gilmore
- Aug. 30 The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Sept. 6 Wonder Woman
- Sept. 13 Jurassic World
Doors open: 7:00 p.m., Movie start time, 8:00 p.m.
