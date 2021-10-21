LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan will once again open its rooftop ice rink for the holiday season.
Opening for its tenth consecutive season, the ice rink will open to the public daily from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
The Cosmopolitan's Boulevard Pool will transform into an enchanting holiday wonderland showcasing a 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice.
As part of the festivities, the property will offer date skate featuring classic holiday films.
According to the property, on Monday and Tuesday evenings, guests can cuddle up, sip on seasonal cocktails and skate underneath the stars while enjoying classic holiday films high above the Las Vegas Strip.
The films will be offered Monday, Nov. 22 – Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- November 22 Arthur Christmas
- November 23 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- November 29 The Santa Clause
- November 30 The Perfect Holiday
- December 6 The Muppet Christmas Carol
- December 7 Almost Christmas
- December 13 A Christmas Story
- December 14 Santa Buddies
- December 20 Elf
- December 21 The Grinch
- December 27 The Polar Express
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.