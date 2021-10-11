LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wanted to go ice skating high above the Las Vegas Strip? Here's your chance.
The Cosmopolitan on Monday announced that it will once again open its rooftop ice rink for the holiday season.
According to a news release, the beloved ice rink will be open from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Marking its tenth holiday season, the property will once again transform its Boulevard Pool into a enchanting holiday wonderland, featuring a 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice.
In addition to a holiday village with firepits for s’mores making,venue will also debut a new dining area called The Chalet featuring cozy seating areas for reserve and a large, communal fire pit, and holiday films displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.
On Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., guests are invited to cuddle up, sip on seasonal cocktails and skate underneath the stars while enjoying classic holiday films high above the Las Vegas Strip.
- November 22 Arthur Christmas
- November 23 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- November 29 The Santa Clause
- November 30 The Perfect Holiday
- December 6 The Muppet Christmas Carol
- December 7 Almost Christmas
- December 13 A Christmas Story
- December 14 Santa Buddies
- December 20 Elf
- December 21 The Grinch
- December 27 The Polar Express
For hours of operation and ticket pricing, visit: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.
