LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above the Las Vegas Strip this season, as the Cosmopolitan will again show films at its rooftop pool.
On Monday evenings this summer, the marquee at the Boulevard Pool will transform into a high-definition cinema screen for Dive In Movies.
As part of the experience, the property says guests can take a dip and lounge poolside with an array of classic films to modern blockbusters, handcrafted, movie-themed cocktails and light bites while surrounded by the bright lights of the iconic Las Vegas Strip skyline.
According to the Cosmopolitan, general admission to Dive In Movies is $15 or $10 for locals, with complimentary admission extended to hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID.
The schedule for this year's Dive In Movies is below, per the Cosmopolitan:
- May 9 The Breakfast Club
- May 16 Black Widow
- May 23 Grease
- May 30 Wonder Woman 1984
- June 6 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- June 13 No Time To Die
- June 20 Aquaman
- June 27 Dune
- July 4 Ant-Man
- July 11 Men in Black
- July 18 Captain America: First Avenger
- July 25 The Meg
- Aug. 1 F9: The Fast Saga
- Aug. 8 Black Panther
- Aug. 15 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Aug. 22 Eternals
- Aug. 29 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Sept. 5 Mortal Kombat
- Sept. 12 Encanto
Doors open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8 p.m. For more information, visit: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/dive-in-movies
