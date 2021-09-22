LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hosting a contest for a local artist to create a mural at the Strip property.
According to a news release, the chosen artist will receive a four-year scholarship to the UNLV College of Fine Arts, paid in full by the Cosmopolitan.
As part of the contest, the selected artist will create an original mural about what makes Las Vegas unique and diverse. The resort said that the mural should depict the thriving and diverse Las Vegas community.
The mural will be displayed in the back-of-house employee entrance, serving as an expressive and artistic welcome to the resort’s diverse staff of more than 5,000 employees, the property said.
“Las Vegas is an incredibly resilient community that is home to some of the most outstanding and diverse talents in the world. From local artists and entertainers to homegrown chefs and business-owners, diversity is in Las Vegas’ DNA,” said Daniel Espino, Chief People Officer at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “As a resort, we made a pledge to support both our employees and local community through our Diversity & Inclusion efforts to better the lives of those in need with awareness, education and support. We are thrilled that through this exclusive partnership with the UNLV College of Fine Arts, we are better able to incorporate Diversity & Inclusion into our Art Program while making a local artist’s dream to further their education possible.”
The Cosmopolitan provided the following details for the contest:
- Sept. 22 – Oct. 15: Submissions open
- Local artists can submit 2 - 5 sample artworks, one letter of recommendation, and a one-page personal statement detailing their history and love for Las Vegas; what makes Las Vegas unique and diverse and why they are looking to further their education in the arts.
- Oct. 29: Ten finalists will be notified
- Nov. 19: Final sketch submissions due
- Dec. 10: Winner will be announced
- Once selected, the winner will bring the diversity mural to life as a permanent art installation within the resort’s robust Art Program. Additionally, the winner will be awarded a four-year scholarship for continuing their education in the arts at UNLV. Both the cost of materials to create the mural and scholarship will be covered by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Those interested in participating can submit for consideration here: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/art-contest. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 15.
