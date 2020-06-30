LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip is bringing back its Dive In Movies for the summer.
Beginning July 6, The Cosmopolitan's marquee at the Boulevard Pool will transform into a movie screen, showing films high above the Strip.
Guests can enjoy the movies while swimming or lounging poolside. The venue will also sell movie-themed cocktails and movie snacks.
The dive in movies are held on Monday evenings. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m., according to Cosmopolitan's website.
This summer's dive in movie schedule includes:
July 6: Captain Marvel
July 13: Major League
July 20: The Meg
July 27: Grease
August 3: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
August 10: Mean Girls
August 17: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
August 24: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
August 31: Baywatch
September 7: Avengers: Endgame
Admission is $7 for non-hotel guests. Complimentary entry is offered for children under 5 and active military and veterans with valid ID, the website notes. Registered hotel guests and Identity members receive two free complimentary entries. You must present your room key or membership card at the entrance.
For more information, visit: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/dive-in-movies
