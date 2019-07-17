LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Flamingo Go Pool is about to get hotter this summer with some great performances by Coolio, Mark McGrath and Bryce Vine.
Rapper and singer Bryce Vine will take the stage at the Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool Dayclub on Friday, July 19 at 3:30 p.m. He will perform some of his hit songs like, "Sour Patch Kids," "Guilt" and "Drew Barrymore.
On Saturday, July 20, Mark McGrath, lead singer of the California rock band Sugar Ray, will take the stage. His performance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. He will perform his hit songs including "Fly" and "Every Morning."
Then rounding out the weekend on Sunday, July 21, Grammy Award-winning rapper Coolio will hype up the crowd when he performs his hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "1,2,3,4." Performance time is at 3:30 p.m.
Ticket prices for the performances are $15. They can be purchased by clicking here.
The Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool Dayclub is located at 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
