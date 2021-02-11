LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Cassandra Jones cooked up a fun recipe for her Cooking with Cass segment on Thursday’s MORE show.
First let’s talk about what you’re going to need! You’ll only need a handful of ingredients which include, brownies, berries, ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate liquor and of course, a whole lot of love.
She opted to make her own whipped cream she said, it’s super simple just need 1 cup of heavy cream, a tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla extract and beat it in a stand or hand mixer.
For the berries, she used raspberries and strawberries but feel free to use your favorite. You can take it up a notch by adding a tablespoon of chocolate liquor, give it a mix and you’re ready to assemble!
Grab a nice glass, drop in some berries, top with brownies, scoop on the ice cream and top with more berries crumble and more brownies then top with whipped cream, Now she loves to top it off with some shaved dark chocolate but this is optional.
