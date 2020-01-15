LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MMA champion & pro-boxer Conor McGregor will host his official after-fight party at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Following his match against Donald Cerrone, McGregor will join fans at the luxurious nightlife venue, Encore Beach Club at Night, for the ultimate fight weekend event.
“We welcome Conor McGregor back to host an incredible post fight event. We take pride in the variety of events and programs we offer our guests and look forward to providing his fans with an elevated experience to celebrate the evening,” says Pauly Freedman, Vice President of Wynn Nightlife.
Throughout the action-packed evening, guests will be able to toast with McGregor’s very own Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in Encore Beach Club’s 55,000 square feet of tropical oasis.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
