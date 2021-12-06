Tony Hsieh
Zappos

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A community celebration of life will be held this Saturday in memory of Zappos founder Tony Hsieh.

According to DTP Companies, which was founded by Hsieh in 2012 as Downtown Project, Saturday's event will celebrate what would have been Hsieh's 48th birthday.

The group says that downtown Las Vegas "will be transformed into a world with all of Tony’s favorite things."

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. during "Wake Up the Night" at Downtown Container Park.

The former Zappos CEO died in a fire in New London, Connecticut in November 2020.

For more information, visit: dtplv.com/tony-hsieh-day

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.