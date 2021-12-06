LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A community celebration of life will be held this Saturday in memory of Zappos founder Tony Hsieh.
According to DTP Companies, which was founded by Hsieh in 2012 as Downtown Project, Saturday's event will celebrate what would have been Hsieh's 48th birthday.
The group says that downtown Las Vegas "will be transformed into a world with all of Tony’s favorite things."
Please join us on Saturday, 12/11 to celebrate what would have been Tony Hsieh’s 48th birthday. We’ll be transforming #DTLV into a world filled with Tony’s favorite things. Visit https://t.co/PpvqzC6iiW for more info. pic.twitter.com/p1WGeEn3Ow— DTP (@dtplv) December 4, 2021
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. during "Wake Up the Night" at Downtown Container Park.
The former Zappos CEO died in a fire in New London, Connecticut in November 2020.
For more information, visit: dtplv.com/tony-hsieh-day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.