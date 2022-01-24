LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This summer comedic legends Steve Martin & Martin Short are making their grand return to the valley.
For two nights the titans of comedy will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” to the Wynn.
The shows are happening June 24-25 at 8 p.m.
The intimate venue, allowing audiences to experience the iconic duo’s chemistry and stage presence on a more personal level.
Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and Alison Brown & The Fair Weather Friends.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST on Ticketmaster.com
