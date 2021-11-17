LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are several comedians who are ready to bring the laughs to the Las Vegas stage.
Chelsea Handler will once again return to The Mirage as part of its Aces in Comedy series. Her show is scheduled for May 7, 2022. Tickets start at $69.99.
Chris Distefano will bring Chris Distefano - The Chaos Tour to Wynn Las Vegas on March 25, 2022. Tickets start at $45.
Katt Williams will also bring some humor when his World War III Tour stops by Park MGM on Jan. 22, 2022.
Tickets for all these shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 19. You can buy them at ticketmaster.com
