LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura will return to the Aces of Comedy Series.
Segura will perform at The Mirage Hotel & Casino March 25 & 26. He is scheduled to take The Mirage Theater stage at 10 p.m. nightly.
Segura is one of the biggest names in comedy. He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100-city Take It Down Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials.
Tickets for his Vegas shows go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
