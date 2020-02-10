LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian Russell Peters will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with two back-to-back performances on June 6.
Fans can catch the “Russell Peters Live” show at Encore Theater at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Peters was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time, alongside such luminaries as Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Eddy Murphy.
Outside of his work in comedy, Peters is an ardent DJ and hip-hop fanatic who often gets offers for celebrity DJ gigs when on tour and off.
Ticket prices start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (PST).
